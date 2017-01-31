Almost 400 firearms seized by Shropshire police in one year

Nearly 400 firearms were seized by police in Shropshire last year, new figures have revealed.

West Mercia Police took 390 guns and firearms off the streets in 2016 – up by nearly a quarter from 2014.

The data, which was obtained under the Freedom of Information Act, shows 1,080 firearms were seized in the county between 2014 and 2016.

The force says the increase is partly down to a rise in the number of people handing in weapons that are no longer used.

It also says there have been more incidents of police removing weapons from licence holders because they feel owners are no longer suitable to be in possession of a gun.

Police say this can happen when people are arrested for crimes and weapons are found at their home.

Chief Inspector James Baker, of West Mercia Police, said: “We are fortunate to live in a county where relatively low levels of gun and knife crime is reported.

“In order to protect the community form harm, West Mercia Police deploy armed officers on patrol 24/7 to meet the armed threat identified within our risk assessment process.

“Although low level, we act appropriately when in receipt of information concerning firearms.

“West Mercia Police is committed to protecting people from harm by reducing the number of firearms and weapons on the streets.

“We would encourage members of the public who have concerns about anyone who is in possession of a firearm or other weapon to report it.”

In 2015, police seized 375 guns and firearms, with 315 weapons taken off the streets in 2014.

Today’s figures come after Britain’s most senior police officer said more guns were being seized across the country as the number of smuggled firearms getting into Britain increases.

Sir Bernard Hogan-Howe, the Metropolitan police commissioner, told a hearing at London’s City Hall last year that a rise in gun crime in the capital was being put down to an increase in the number of weapons coming into the country.

His force seized 714 guns in 2015.

It is reported that the main supply route into the UK is across the continent from eastern European countries such as Albania and Lithuania, and significant seizures have been made of guns coming in from France.

You can pass on information about firearms by calling 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 of via the website on crimestoppers-uk.org.”