No jail for soldier who helped organise brawl after Telford v Chester

A football thug who helped to incite a mass brawl after a match in Shropshire has been spared jail.

Chester fan Nicholas Moss, now a serving soldier, was given a hefty fine and a football banning order for his involvement in the affray to prevent him being discharged from the forces.

The 24-year-old faced two charges – one of affray and one of encouraging the commission of the offence.

The charges relate to a disturbance that happened after a match at AFC Telford’s New Bucks Head ground almost two years ago.

Two fights broke out in Wellington town centre following an FA Trophy Match between AFC Telford and Chester FC on December 13, 2014, Shrewsbury Crown Court was told.

Ms Hannah Horton, prosecuting, said Moss was the only Chester fan who had been identified following the fight.

She said Moss had been in telephone contact with a Telford fan before and after the match.

Fans were seen fighting on CCTV first at Wellington bus station, which Moss was not involved in, and afterwards outside the Station Hotel and Bar.

Moss was involved in the second fight, but had mainly been on the receiving end of the violence.

He admitted the charges on November 15, 2015, at Telford Magistrates Court.

He had been previously banned from football matches for three years in 2010 after invading a playing area and assaulting a police officer.

A total of seven other men, some youths, and primarily Telford or Wolverhampton Wanderers fans have already been sentenced for their part in the fight.

Since the incident and his guilty plea, Moss had joined the army and was now living at Allenby Barracks in Dorset.

Mr Paul Smith, for Moss, said: “He has become a different person to the one who committed the offence.

“The difficulty this defendant faces is that anything which is labelled as custodial, either suspended or immediate will put an end to his army career.”

He called on Judge Peter Barrie to make his punishment in way of a fine.

Judge Barrie said: “The most serious aspect in this case was the part you played in organising the violence.”

But he said according to references Moss had been found to play a “useful” role within the army. He was ordered to pay a fine of £400 for the affray, £500 for organising the disorder and pay court costs of £340, plus a victim surcharge. He was also given a football banning order to run until May 21, 2019.



