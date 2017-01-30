Newtown man, 49, charged with wounding following disturbance

A man has appeared in court charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

William George Hemingsley, of Wesley Street, Newtown, appeared at Welshpool Magistrates Court charged with wounding Christopher Wayne Barnes with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The 49-year-old will now appear before Mold Crown Court on March 3.

It comes after armed police were called to a disturbance at Wesley Street on Friday where a man had been injured by a "bladed item".