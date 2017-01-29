Revealed: The Shrewsbury shops thieves target the most

The shops most targeted by shoplifters in Shrewsbury have been revealed, with supermarkets, chemists, and clothes retailers all falling victim.

Two supermarkets have seen the greatest number of shoplifting offences reported to the police with Sainsbury’s at Meole Brace Retail Park reporting 23 incidents and Morrison’s at Whitchurch Road 22.

Chemists have also been targeted with Boots, again at Meole Brace Retail Park, reporting 13 incidents, and Boots based at Pride Hill in Shrewsbury’s town centre reporting a total of 23 shoplifting incidents.

The information, released following a Freedom of Information request, shows that police do not necessarily attend every incident in person. Out of 23 incidents recorded at Sainsbury’s on Meole Brace, 16 were attended and seven were not.

In total the top 10 stores targeted by shoplifters reported a combined 165 shoplifting incidents over 12 months. Clothing shops have also fallen foul of shoplifters with Next’s store at Meole Brace Retail Park recording 14 incidents of theft, with police only attending twice.

Another popular Meole Brace store, TK Maxx, was targeted on 11 occasions between January 1 and December 12 last year.

Spar Stores at Conway Drive, Monkmoor, reported 13 incidents, while Marks and Spencer’s town centre shop in Castle Street called police on 11 occasions to report shoplifting.

The smaller Tesco Extra at Battlefield Road reported 11 incidents with police attending 10 times to deal with those responsible.

B&M Homestore at Brixton Way called police on nine occasions over incidents of shoplifting, while Co-op at Bank Farm Road, Radbrook, reported nine incidents.

The One Stop shop in Ditherington Road reported nine instances of shoplifting.