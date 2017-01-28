Thefts from Shropshire farms 'out of control’

A farming leader today claimed rural crime is “out of control” after seeing two quad bikes stolen from under lock and key in four months.

Richard Yates, who farms cattle and sheep near Bridgnorth, saw his grain store forced open and a quad bike taken in October.

He delayed buying another, knowing that criminals’ modus operandi sees them return to affected farms in quick succession as items are replaced.

But when he did invest in a new machine last week in order to handle the demands of lambing season, his property was hit again.

Mr Yates, the former president of the NFU in Shropshire, said: “The ewes need checking and need feed every day. We have already lambed 300 ewes this year. It’s a quick and effective way to get out to the sheep.”

He said one nearby farmer had been struck by burglars six times, that hare coursing was a growing problem, and that he had also seen a wooden gate stolen from one of his fields beside the A442, potentially allowing sheep to wander out onto the busy Bridgnorth to Telford road.

Mr Yates added that he was not satisfied with the police response to the problem.

“It appears that the greater the lengths we go to to deter the criminals, the more determined they are to get in,” he added. “I know people with extensive security systems and they are still determined to get in. I would like to see some of the culprits caught, as at the moment I’m afraid we are just a crime number. The police rarely come to the farm.”Mr Yates said: “It’s an escalating problem that appears to be out of control.

“I waited to replace it until we needed it as a week later it goes again – that’s the MO.

“I got a new one, then on Wednesday the door was smashed open and the quad bike stolen.

“A number of farmers are feeling exasperated, and don’t know where to turn because we never see any of these culprits caught and dealt with.”

An annual survey from insurer NFU Mutual suggests that rural crime costs the UK economy about £42 million, with reports suggesting that criminals are becoming more sophisticated in their approaches.

But Mr Yates said farmers were increasingly being forced to treat crime as an occupational hazard in which they pick up a crime number and “get on with it”.

He said the perpetrators were rarely caught or dealt with.

Police today pledged to target gangs who are stealing from farms in Shropshire.

Sergeant Jak Walshaw, of West Mercia Police, said: “Shropshire has police officers, specialist wildlife officers and a crime reduction team all working to combat rural crime.

“The ‘Stop that Thief’ scheme has recently been launched in county, because we know that burglary of sheds and outbuildings is still one of the main concerns amongst the rural community.

“The scheme is in partnership with the National Farmers Union and following a site survey, can identify bespoke technology to help protect property. We are also in the process of launching Poacherwatch, a scheme that aims to help combat the number of people illegally poaching in the area.

“Our officers are working to reduce rural crime but we’re asking residents to help make life as difficult as possible for opportunist criminals and reporting suspicious activity to police.”

An annual survey from insurer NFU Mutual suggests rural crime costs the UK economy about £42 million.