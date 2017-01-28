Telford post box explosion: No device found after blast

It’s hardly a surprise, but police today confirmed that arsonists were to blame for an explosion that obliterated a post box in Telford.

Officers believe a firework was ‘posted’ into the box, leading to a blast that forced 20 people to flee their homes.

The blast destroyed the Royal Mail post box in Sinclair Gardens, Ketley, and left letters and cards strewn across the ground.

West Mercia Police today revealed that despite an investigation in the blast two months ago, no device was discovered and its inquiry has stalled.

Force spokesman Paul Roberts said: “I can confirm an arson investigation was launched following the incident on 30 November. No explosive device was found and the arson investigation hasbeen filed, pending any new information.”

Officers still want members of the public who can assist to come forward with what they know.

The Bomb Squad was called to examine the damaged postbox after what police described as a “small explosion.”

The incident is being linked to another crime where fireworks were set off in a wheelie bin nearby after officers found powder residue, consistent with fireworks in the bin, which exploded in Red Lees off Waterloo Road shortly before the post box was blown up.

At the time a 100-metre exclusion zone was placed around the box and Waterloo Road was shut between Overdale and Wren’s Nest Lane with motorists diverted from the scene.

Councillor Amrik Jhawar, ward member for Ketley and Oakengates, who lives near the scene of the explosion, said: “This was mindless vandalism and I hope, in future, those responsible will have more sense. This type of behaviour is unacceptable and has consequences.

“Apart from the inconvenience, it caused a lot of disruption. Public property was damaged and it comes at a cost to the taxpayer.”

The post box has since been replaced.

The police were looking for information about a grey series 3 BMW that was seen in the vicinity shortly before the blasts.