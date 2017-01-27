Telford robber wanted on recall to prison

A Telford robber has been recalled to prison after breaching the terms of his release.

Macauley Dodd, aged 22, was released from prison on licence in November after serving a sentence for robbery.

He was recalled to prison on January 21 after breaching the conditions of his release.

Dodd has connections to the Smethwick and Wolverhampton area of the West Midlands.

Anyone who has seen him or a man matching his description should call West Mercia Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.