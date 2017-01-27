Jury in rape trial discharged after failing to reach verdict

A jury in the trial of a man accused of rape and charges of sexual assault has been discharged.

At Shrewsbury Crown Court yesterday, Judge Jim Tindal was told the jury was unable to reach verdicts in the case of Roberto Roa Vallejo on three of four charge.

The 33-year-old had denied all charges which allegedly happened almost three years ago. At court yesterday, the jury cleared Vallejo of one of the sexual assault allegations, but was unable to reach verdicts on the other three charges following the three-day trial.

The Crown Prosecution Service will now consider whether to seek a re-trial and Judge Tindal adjourned the case until February 24.

Vallejo, of Claremont Mews, Wellington, was allowed bail.