Jewellery stolen in house burglary near Wem

Jewellery has been stolen during a burglary in a Shropshire village.

Burglars gained entry to a property in Hall Drive, Hadnall, near Wem, through a window and taken several items of jewellery.

These items are described as a wide twisted gold bracelet, a fine gold bangle, a gold double bar ring where the bars connect to a shield that has initials inscribed on it, an oval topped gold ring which has a star pattern on it and a silver ring with a blue stone in it.

An attempt to gain access to the property next door was also made, with offenders attempting to force entry through a window.

It is thought they may have been disturbed and police are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in the area between midday and 10.40pm on January 14.

Detective Constable William Sneddon, of West Mercia Police, said: "I would like to remind people that no matter how short a duration you are away from your home, please ensure all your windows and doors are secured."

Call police on 101.