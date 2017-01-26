Thousands of pounds of jewellery stolen during burglary at Telford home

Burglars have stolen several thousands of pounds worth of sentimental jewellery and cash from a home in Telford.

The house on Everglade Road, Priorslee, was burgled some time between 9.35am and 6.45pm on Monday.

Anyone who may have witnessed any suspicion activity in the area around this time, or anybody with information about the incident is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101, quoting incident number 598s of January 23.

Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website crimestoppers-uk.org