Shrewsbury paedophile, 53, admits to charges over child images

A 53-year-old Shrewsbury man admitted four offences relating to the creation of indecent images of children when he appeared at crown court.

David Woodhouse was due to face a trial at Shrewsbury Crown Court yesterday having denied seven allegations of making indecent photographs.

However, he pleaded guilty to four of the charges - making six Category A indecent images between June, 2007 and December, 2014, and making two Category A images, two Category B moving images and 10 Category B images, all on dates between October, 2012 and December, 2014.

The three other allegations, involving making a single Category B moving image and two offences involving Category C images, are expected to be ordered to lie on the file.

Judge Peter Barrie adjourned sentence for reports until February 20 and Woodhouse, of Meadow Farm Drive, was allowed bail.

The court heard that Woodhouse had spent the past eight days in custody having breached his previous bail conditions.

At court on Tuesday his bail was renewed with conditions of residence, not contacting witnesses and having no contact with any child under the age of 16.