Petrol and diesel thefts hit £250,000 across West Mercia region

Almost a quarter of a million pounds worth of fuel has been stolen from forecourts in the region, figures revealed today.

Across the West Mercia Police force area, there were 1,550 fuel thefts in 2015 – with a total of £247,288.11 of fuel taken.

It comes as new figures were revealed showing the cheapest and most expensive places to fuel up in Shropshire. Police say the majority of offences across West Mercia involved people driving away without paying for fuel from garages and service stations.

In Shropshire there has been a concerted effort to target fuel thefts, with advice being offered to garages and services stations which have been identified as being at risk.

Sam Cook, a spokesman for West Mercia Police, said: “The majority of these offences involve the theft of fuel from garages and service stations. In Shropshire, we have carried out a lot of work to identify sites most vulnerable to these offences and we work with them to reduce their risk of falling victim.

“We offer advice on CCTV and put up signs warning potential offenders that they are on camera and the potential consequences if they leave without paying for their fuel.”

The new data, obtained under the Freedom of Information Act by Certas Energy, revealed that there were 19,755 commercial fuel thefts recorded in 2015 in the UK, with a total recorded value of £1,469,354.13.

Angus Blundell, director of marketing at Certas Energy an independent fuel supplier, said: “£1.4 million is an alarmingly high figure, and not all police forces held or recorded the total value of oil theft, meaning this could be the tip of the iceberg.

“Whether the theft is stealing directly from a petrol forecourt or stock taken from commercial premises, it is important that these crimes are considered as severe as burglary.”

Figures have also been revealed today highlighting the difference in fuel prices across the county. Unleaded can range from 116.7 pence per litre to 129.9 pence per litre while diesel varies from 118.7 to 133.9 pence.

Prices have been rising steadily since August and experts say more changes could be on the way following the inauguration of the new American President Donald Trump.

Earlier this year, a Mercedes driver was given a three-year conditional discharge and ordered to pay compensation for stealing more than £160 of fuel from filling station forecourts in Shropshire.

Simon McAllister, 43, of Maes Geraint, Pentraeth, Gwynedd, used false number plates when he visited filling stations in Oswestry and Shrewsbury on three occasions last year.

He admitted three offences of making off without making payment.