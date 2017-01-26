Medication stolen in burglary at Shropshire vets

Medication has been stolen from a Shropshire veterinary practice.

Thieves broke into the vets on Adderley Road in Market Drayton and stole cash and prescription medication.

West Mercia Police are now warning people not to use medication that has not been prescribed to them, following the burglary between 11.15pm and 11.30pm on Wednesday night.

Detective Inspector Sarah Wagstaff of West Mercia Police said: "I would like to remind people that they should only take medication that has been prescribed to them by a health professional.

"The medication taken during this burglary is intended for animal use and could be harmful if taken by someone it is not intended for."

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in the area to contact them.

Anyone who comes into contact with any of the stolen items, or who has information about the incident is asked to contact police on the non-emergency 101 number, quoting incident 779S of January 25.

Alternatively, information can also be passed on anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111 or through the online form at www.crimestoppers.org.uk.