Man arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after Shropshire police helicopter search

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving in Shropshire after a helicopter search found him near the scene of a crash.

Police, the fire service and an ambulance were set to a crash involving one car in Brockton, near Much Wenlock, on Tuesday.

Members of the public, who had stopped to help, said that the driver involved had left the scene .

Concerns were raised that the driver may have been injured and there were also suspicions that he may have been drink-driving.

Officers searched the area on their way to the scene but thick fog restricted their vision.

With the concerns for the man's welfare, the National Police Air Service helicopter was deployed to the scene. Following a search that was co-ordinated with the ground units, a man was found in a nearby field.

After a medical check, he was breath tested and subsequently arrested.