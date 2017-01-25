Find out which Shropshire town is one of the safest in the UK

A market town in Shropshire is one of the safest places to live in the UK when it comes to burglaries.

In a survey of more than 1.8 million home insurance files the Oswestry postcode, SY11, saw just 1.3 claims per 1,000 home insurance policy last year – the fourth lowest figure.

The worst areas for burglaries were in London with three areas having more than 50 claims.

The vigilant nature of residents in Oswestry was praised today for helping to keep the town its good record.

The MoneySuperMarket data reveals that laptops, jewellery and bicycles are among the top possessions stolen by thieves and the value for insurance for them has grown in the last 12 months as people invest in the latest gadgets.

Monkseaton in North Tyneside and Bideford in Devon share the lowest rate of burglary claims, 0.9.

Newry in Northern Ireland 1.1 then joint fourth are Oswestry and six other areas share joint fourth spot with 1.3.

Across Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin figures are generally low with the latter unitary authority having the highest figures for the county. Shrewsbury is the next highest although still very much lower than average across Britain.

Andy Neeves, Police Community Support Officer for Oswestry, said members of the public in and around the town were vigilant and contacted police is they saw people or vehicles in their streets acting suspiciously.

“Residents get to know their neighbours’ cars and will report unusual vehicles,” he said.

He said the area had a number of neighbourhood watch volunteers but said more were needed to help keep the town even safer.

“We would like to see more Neighbourhood Watch scheme set up.

“We can provide advice and information and signage for those interested in Neighbourhood Watch.

“These figure are good but we hope people don’t become complacent. We need residents to help be our eyes and ears and remain vigilant.”

Those living within the town’s retail area also have the benefit of the award-winning CCTV system.