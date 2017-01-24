Window smashed in latest vandal attack at revamped Shropshire village sport pavilion

Vandals have targeted a village sports pavilion near Oswestry which has only recently been refurbished.

In the latest attack a window was smashed in the building at Weston Rhyn, the lock to the pavilion was tampered with and mud was smeared over the outside walls..

Officials say a minority are spoiling a facility enjoyed by hundreds of people each week.

Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information about the latest damage to contact them on 101, quoting incident number 0240S of January 21. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org

“Over the years there has been numerous incidents reported to the police involving the pavilion,” said a police spokesman.

“The pavilion is there for those using the sports pitch and the building is maintained by public funds.”

a police spokesman said.

“The location of the pavilion is isolated, however lots of people use the area for dog walking. If you see anything suspicious whilst in the area please do not engage with the people but call the police on our non emergency number, 101.”

Angela Bright, chairman of the recreation ground and parish councillor, said the latest vandalism was discovered on Friday. Now officials are installing CCTV in a bid to catch the culprits.

“This time they smashed a window, kicked the door and broke the lock to try to get in,” Councillor Bright said.

“They also put a piece of blue twine across the front of the building so anyone going to investigate could trip and hurt themselves.”

“Then they smeared mud on the front of the pavilion, a completely senseless thing to do.”

“The majority of young people in Weston Rhyn are great and they really appreciate the facilities we have here. But a tiny minority are spoiling it for everyone else.”

Councillor Bright said that thanks to grants from local bodies and fundraising the showers had recently been refurbished at the pavilion. A new container had been bought for the recreation field and new goalposts put in.

“The Oswestry Town reserves play here and are making good use of the pitch.”