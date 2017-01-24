Man had child porn on phone after being caught filming women in Newport bar

A man was caught in possession of indecent images of children after police were called to a bar because he was filming women on his mobile phone, a court heard.

When police got to Ozzy’s Wine Bar in Newport, James Eadon “rather unusually” asked officers not to check his internet history, Shrewsbury Crown Court was told.

It led to police checking his hard drives and finding about two dozen indecent images of children.

Eadon, who admits collecting erotic photographs – claiming he has more than a million of them, was given a community order and told to carry out unpaid work when he appeared at court on Friday.

Mr Richard Orme, prosecuting, said police received a report in December 2015 that he had been scanning the bodies of women using his phone at the wine bar in St Mary’s Street. His behaviour was causing concern to other customers and officers arrested 48-year-old Eadon.

Mr Orme said: “On his arrest, rather unusually the defendant said to the police officers ‘don’t check my internet history’. They checked his internet history.”

He said police seized a number of hard drives from his address. They found five category A indecent images – the most serious type which involves penetrative sexual activity, and 20 category B indecent images. The children were as young as 10.

Eadon, of Norbroom Drive, Newport, also had file-sharing software. He pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing indecent images of children and two counts of distributing indecent images of children at a previous hearing.

Eadon was given a 12-month community order, with a requirement to do 25 sessions of rehabilitation activity work. He was also told to do 60 days of unpaid work and given a five-year sexual harm prevention order.

Judge Barrie ordered the hard drives should be destroyed and told Eadon he must pay £200 costs.