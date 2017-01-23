Shropshire woman, 94, tricked into letting burglar in

A 94-year-old Shropshire woman was tricked into letting a burglar into her home when he pretended he was from the "water board".

The victim was so distressed that she said she had been unable to sleep since the incident.

The bogus official knocked on the woman’s door at her home in Hill Park, Dudleston Heath, near Ellesmere, at about 5pm on Tuesday.

He claimed to be from the water board.

She said that she eventually opened the door after the man had grown impatient and started raising his voice, saying “I know you are in there”.

The victim, who does not want to be identified, said the middle-aged man said he had told her she had a water leak.

She asked him why he couldn’t check from outside and he told her he needed to check inside the house.

“I forgot to ask for ID and let him in. He went into the kitchen and opened the cupboard door. He said there was water on his hands but I couldn’t see any, then he left,” the burglary victim said.

When she went upstairs into the bedroom she saw that most of her belongings were on the floor and called the police.

“Everything had been stripped to the floor, but he hadn’t taken anything that I could see,” she added.

The pensioner said she did not see a second person but that he or she must have gone upstairs while she was distracted. She said the police were superb and responded very quickly.

“I haven’t been able to sleep. That’s the first time I have ever opened the door without asking who it is.”

She added: “I have lived here for 14 years and have never had anything happen before. You live and learn.”

Police are urging anyone with information relating to this incident or who noticed anything suspicious in the area at the time to call West Mercia Police on 101 referencing 0534S of January 17. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org

A spokesman for Severn Trent said: “We can’t stress how important it is for customers to check the identity of the person knocking on the door. It doesn’t matter how convincing they look, if they work for us they’ll be carrying an identity card and you can check that they’re legitimate by ringing 0345 604 1655.

“We’d also never try to get access to a customer’s house to fix pipes or to fit meters without making an appointment first – and even then, if anyone has any doubts, they should call us to double check.

“Our phone lines are manned 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and our employees fully expect customers to check their identity, either with a card or a call.”