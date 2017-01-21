Shrewsbury pervert had 174,000 indecent images and videos of children

A Shrewsbury man who had a collection of more than 174,000 indecent images and videos of children has been put on the sex offenders register for 10 years.

Police raided Paul Evans’ address in Moneybrook Way in May last year and seized a number of computers, Shrewsbury Crown Court heard.

Mr Benjamin Lawrence, prosecuting, said the indecent images ranged from category C to category A – the most serious type.

There were 149 category A images and movies, 348 classed as category B and 174,018 in category C.

More indecent images were found on a storage disk, the court heard.

Mr Lawrence said the indecent images and videos showed children as young at two and the category A films included the sexual abuse of children under the age of five.

The court heard 44-year-old Evans had a previous conviction for making indecent images of children in 2001 and was ordered to complete a sex offender treatment programme.

Mr Lawrence said Evans told police he downloaded images like that a while ago but thought he had deleted them.

The court was told that he explained to officers how he had searched for them on Google because he was “bored”.

Evans had pleaded guilty to three counts of possessing indecent images of children at a previous hearing.

Mr Stephen Scully, representing Evans, said his relationship had previously broken down and his mental health deteriorated.

He said: “As a result of that he was lonely. He became bored. Unfortunately, he decided to search out such images on the internet.”

Sentencing Evans, Judge Jim Tindal told him: “The important thing to understand about this offence is that every time someone like you clicks on an image of an abused child you are encouraging the market in abuse around the world.

“It sounds horrifying to say it but the reason why other men abuse children and record that abuse is because there’s a trade in it. Every image is another abused child.

“But it isn’t the first time a judge has said that to you. You committed that offence before.”

Judge Tindal said Evans had been ordered to do a course which should be effective in stopping such behaviour.

He added: “If you can be honest with yourself there is a possibility this course this time would prevent you from offending.

“The difficulty is I know if you would go to prison you would come out probably in a year’s time and you would not have the support of this type of course and history would repeat itself.”

He handed Evans a two-year prison sentence, suspended for two years, and told him he will have to complete a sex offender treatment programme.

He also gave him a sexual harm prevention order and Evans will be on the sex offenders register for 10 years. He is also disqualified from working with children.