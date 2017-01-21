Ellesmere man, 24, assaulted woman in birthday night row

A woman who returned home from a birthday night out with her partner because he was in a mood over a prank ended up being assaulted in her own home.

The victim was eventually able to escape and run to her father’s address to get help.

Defendant Thomas Adam Jackson, 26, of Scotland Street in Ellesmere, admitted assaulting the woman at her home in Ewloe on November 20.

Jackson also admitted damaging her iPad, which he threw out of the window, and her wardrobe.

He was placed on a 12-month community order under which he must carry out 220 hours unpaid work.

District Judge Gwyn Jones ordered him to pay £320 compensation for the wardrobe and £31.90 to repair the iPad, together with £85 prosecution costs and an £85 surcharge.

He also ordered him to pay £400 compensation for her injuries and trauma.

The judge said that on a night out in Chester a minor incident was blown out of all proportion and matters got worse when they arrived back at her home.

“You were still seething and used unlawful force upon her,” he told Jackson.

Immediate custody would be more than justified, he said, but Jackson had never been in trouble before, immediately admitted what he had done and was in full-time employment.

Rhian Jackson, prosecuting, said that the couple had been in a relationship since last August after meeting on Facebook.

Throughout the short relationship he had never been violent towards her.

On November 20 the couple went for a meal to Chester for her birthday. They first had a drink in a social club and a male stranger approached and removed a crown from her head which she was wearing for her birthday.

Jackson began to shout at the man, things got out of hand and she and her friends ushered him away to prevent matters escalating.

Outside he was very angry, did not calm down and due to his behaviour it was decided to take him home.

In the taxi on the way home he was on the phone and she believed he was talking to his mother.

As they arrived home, he asked her to talk to his mother, she refused and without warning he pushed her to the left shoulder causing her to fall to the floor.

Inside the flat he was still on the phone, storming around and shouting.

When she again refused to talk to his mother, he pushed her causing her to fall against the wardrobe door, which was damaged. She became upset and was crying.

The relationship was now over, the court heard.

Arrested and interviewed, Jackson told police: “I did it. I did exactly what she said I did.”

David Matthews, defending, said Jackson was a man of good character who immediately admitted what he had done and pleaded guilty before the court.