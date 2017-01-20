Two Telford men arrested as £2,500 of cannabis seized in police raid

Two men were arrested and £2,500 worth of cannabis seized in a police raid on a Telford house today.

Two males are being questioned at Telford Police Station after officers executed a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act at a property in East Avenue, Donnington, shortly after 7am.

Two local men, both aged 38, were arrested in relation to suspected drugs offences and taken to Malinsgate Police Station.

A quantity of what is believed to be cannabis with a street value of around £2,500 was seized by officers along with equipment used in the growing of cannabis which will now be destroyed by police.

Safer Neighbourhood Officer for the area, PC Nikki Scott from Donnington Police Station thanked local residents for coming forward with information which led to this morning's raid.

"People in Donnington and Trench are fed up with drugs being used and sold in the area, it affects their lives and they don't want their children seeing the effects of drug use or thinking it's OK," she said.

"We continue to work with our communities to make them safer places and again, when people tell us about people growing and selling drugs, we will take action as this morning's raid shows"

Anyone who has information regarding drug dealing or production can report their concerns to police via the 101 number. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org