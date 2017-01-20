Telford cannabis farm discovered after large bottle seen in the windows

A cannabis farm was found inside a Telford house after suspicions were raised over large water bottles in the windows.

Officers found 46 plants under growing tents in the lounge and bedrooms of the house in Brookside.

They could have yielded £17,000 of £10 cannabis deals, Shrewsbury Crown Court heard.

Philip Finch, 27, of Selbourne, Sutton Hill, Telford, was given a 27-month prison sentence for the production of a class B drug. He had admitted the charge earlier.

Miss Hannah Wood, prosecuting, said the cannabis operation was discovered in June 2015 when officers on patrol noticed large blue bottles in the window of a house in Bishopdale.

Once inside the house they saw plants in the lounge and more in the bedrooms under growing tents. One bedroom was being used as a cannabis drying room, said Miss Wood.

There was other drug paraphernalia in the house along with a 12-week growing timetable written on the walls.

“The plants could have yielded up to £17,250 of cannabis,” she said.

The court was told that Finch’s fingerprints were found on the equipment and witnesses saw Finch going in and out of the house carrying boxes.

Mr Patrick Currie, for Finch, said his client was a heavy cannabis user, spending about £50 a day on the drug, so had started to grow it for his own use.

But Recorder Butterworth said that there had been significant capital investment in the operation.

He ordered the destruction of the equipment.