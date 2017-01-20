Man made racist remarks to woman and her daughter, 6, on bus in Telford

A man who made racist remarks to a woman and her six-year-old daughter on a bus has been ordered to do unpaid work.

Peter Stokes made racist comments about the pair while on a bus in Wellington, Telford, and also called them illegal immigrants, Telford Magistrates Court heard.

Ms Abigail Hall, prosecuting, said the woman spoke with the driver, who questioned 41-year-old Stokes about his behaviour.

Stokes, of Furnace Road in Snedshill, Telford, denied saying racist comments and the bus driver said there was nothing he could do. The court heard the woman saw Stokes again on a bus in February last year and police managed to track him down.

Stokes was interviewed and initially denied any wrongdoing, but pleaded guilty to causing racially aggravated distress to the victim on October 5, 2015, on the day his trial was due to begin.

Mr John McMillan, representing Stokes, said he had no previous convictions.

He said: “He says he’s now reflecting on the situation and he understands the consequences of his behaviour.”

Stokes was handed a 12-month community order and ordered to do 56 hours’ unpaid work. He was told to pay £350 costs, £85 victim surcharge and £75 compensation.