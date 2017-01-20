Drug fuelled driver hit speeds of 110MPH during Telford police chase

A drug fuelled driver who crashed into two cars during a police chase at speeds of up to 110mph has been jailed.

Lee Bott crossed on to the wrong side of the road, caused vehicles to swerve out of his way, continued driving when his car was damaged and went through a red light, Shrewsbury Crown Court heard yesterday.

Judge Jim Tindal said it was lucky no one was killed.

The 28-year-old was in a Vauxhall Astra hire car when he was spotted by police officers in the Brookside area of Telford in November last year.

Mr Benjamin Lawrence, prosecuting, said Bott attracted the officers’ interest as he was paying particular attention to them.

He said police tried to pull him over but Bott failed to stop, firstly driving erratically in a car park, before taking off along Holmer Farm Road and Stirchley Avenue.

He said Bott turned on to the southbound carriageway of the A442 and accelerated to speeds of up to 110mph.

Police lost sight of him but found he had abandoned the car after it collided with a parked vehicle. As he attempted to flee the scene, he was arrested by a police officer.

The court heard he was given a roadside drug test and tested positive for cocaine and cannabis.

The incident happened just a month after Bott failed to stop for police when they tried to pull him over in Telford after smelling cannabis.

Bott, of Victoria Road in Meole Brace, Shrewsbury, had pleaded guilty to two counts of drug-driving, a charge of dangerous driving and another of possession of a knife, at a previous hearing.

Sentencing Bott, Judge Tindal told him: “You drove in an incredibly dangerous manner.

“It was very lucky no-one was seriously injured or killed.”

He jailed Bott for 12 months and disqualified him from driving for three years.