Burglar stole teacher's car keys from inside Telford school and made off in her car

A burglar walked into a school before stealing a teacher’s keys from her bag and making off with her car.

The teacher, who had stayed behind to help with the buses at the Thomas Telford School, feared the thief might use the keys to get into her house, Shrewsbury Crown Court was told.

Christopher Wood, 34, of King Street, Dawley, admitted the burglary during an appearance at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Tuesday, and was jailed for 25 months.

Mr Recorder Martin Butterworth, who heard that Wood had previous convictions of stealing from schools, ordered that he serve half his sentence before being eligible for release on licence.

He was told Wood committed offences to fund his drug addiction.

Miss Hannah Wood, prosecuting, told the court that the offence took place on November 23 last year.

The teacher returned to her office at 6pm after staying late to supervise school buses and couldn’t find her car keys in her bag.

She then realised that her mobile phone, bank card and other items were missing and when she went to the car park found that her car had gone.

Two computers, each worth £1,800 were also taken by Wood.

The car was discovered crashed down an embankment about four hours later when a member of the public reported a crash.

Wood’s DNA was later found on the passenger side airbag of the vehicle.

“The teacher was very worried as her children were at home and the house keys were on the car key ring,” Miss Wood said.

“She had the locks changed the following day.”

The court was told that Wood had 28 previous convictions, the most recent for stealing from schools in the Telford area.

Miss Samantha Powis, for Wood, said there was no evidence that the school had been particularly targeted as part of a pre-planned crime.

She said Wood had been involved in the justice system since he was very young, because of his involvement in drugs.

“His drugs habit has clouded his entire adult life,” Miss Powis said.

“He is desperate to get out of the cycle of offending to fund his drug habit, going into prison, being released with nowhere to go and offending again.”

Mr Recorder Butterworth said that Wood should consider the effect that his crime had had on his victim.

“She felt very vulnerable, knowing that the keys to her home were in a criminal’s hands,” he said.