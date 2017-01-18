Bridgnorth poaching reports probed

More reports of poaching are being investigated by police in the Bridgnorth area.

The activity was reported on January 14 and 15, when on both nights a 4x4 vehicle was reported to be driven around a remote part of the Romsley area with no known links to people from the area.

Police community support officers and response officers attended on both nights but the vehicle had gone. Investigations are ongoing.

If you witnessed any activity which you believe may have be linked to this incident, or have any information that may identify the vehicle or driver, call 101 and refer to incident 0552S of January 15.

Alternatively you can email the Safer Neighbourhood Team at bridgnorth.snt@westmercia.pnn. police.uk , but this email address should not be used to report an incident that requires an urgent police answer as it is not monitored 24 hours a day.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org