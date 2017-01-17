Telford woman, 45, accused of defrauding her mother out of £27,000

A Telford woman has appeared in court accused of defrauding her mother of more than £27,000.

Amanda Tart faced one offence of fraud between February 2015 and September 2015 at Telford Magistrates Court yesterday.

The case relates to allegations that she dishonestly abused her position of trust to make a gain for herself.

No plea was given and he case was transferred to Shrewsbury Crown Court where it will be heard next month.

Tart, 45, of Queen Court, Madeley, was granted unconditional bail.