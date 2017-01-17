PUBLISHED: January 17, 2017 11:46 LAST UPDATED: January 17, 2017 12:49 Telford man wanted for recall to prison is arrested

A Telford man wanted for recall to prison has been arrested after an appeal campaign.

Nathan Edwards was released from HMP Hewell in Redditch in November having served a sentence for Class A and B drug offences.

The 24 year old was recalled to prison but failed to hand himself in. Today West Mercia Police announced that he had been arrested.

Edwards had connections to the Bratton, Hollinswood and town centre areas of Telford.

Police thanked everybody who had shared their appeal for information.