Arson probe after caravan and cars blaze near Oswestry

Two cars and a caravan were set ablaze is a suspected arson attack near Oswestry.

Police say it happened close to the White Lion on the A483 in Llynclys sometime between 9pm and 10pm on Monday and involved a Volkswagen Passat, Vauxhall Astra and static caravan.

Enquiries are ongoing and officers say they are keeping an open mind as to the cause of the fire, but it is believed it may have been started deliberately.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or who saw people acting suspiciously in the area at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org