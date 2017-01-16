Woman, 72, admits to £70,000 benefits fraud

A 72-year-old woman has admitted a benefits fraud of more than £70,000.

Sarah Jane Jones, 72, of Ceriog, Newtown, appeared at Mold Crown Court and pleaded guilty to 12 charges involving fraud and obtaining money transfers involving income support, carer’s allowance, tax credits, housing benefit and evasion of liability to pay council tax.

The offences date back between 2006 and February 2015 and involve the Department of Work and Pensions, Powys County Council and North Somerset Council.

It is alleged that Jones committed the offences by failing to declare that she was living in a common household with Mark Jones, who was in employment.

Judge Niclas Parry adjourned the case for a pre-sentence report and said that in view of the guilty pleas and her character a suspended sentence could be considered.