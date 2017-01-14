Spared jail: Man caught on CCTV exposing himself to three children aged 7 in Telford

A man who exposed himself to three seven-year-olds in Telford has been spared jail.

Aaron Lucas exposed himself to the children just a week before he was caught on a resident’s CCTV camera performing a lewd act.

Lucas, 27, of Stebbings, Sutton Hill, Telford, had previously pleaded guilty to outraging public decency and engaging in sexual activity in the presence of children.

He appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court, where he was handed a three-year community order.

Sentencing Lucas, Judge Jim Tindal said it was “difficult to understand” what had motivated him.

Miss Emma Rutherford, defending, said at the time the offence was committed, Lucas was “going through a difficult period in his life” and suffering anxiety after leaving the Army.

She said he was depressed and self-medicating with cannabis, which he had used before committing both of the offences.

Miss Rutherford said: “Since committing these offences, he has turned his life around. He’s stopped using cannabis and has a skilled job, working as a lorry driver.” Lucas had no previous convictions.

He was given conditions as part of his community order and was warned by Judge Tindal that if he did not meet them, he would be back before the court.