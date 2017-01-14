German Shepherd dog bit Telford neighbour collecting a parcel

The owner of a dog which bit his neighbour when he came to collect a parcel has been handed a court bill of almost £400.

Declan Timmins pleaded guilty to being the owner of a long-haired German Shepherd, called Max, which was dangerously out of control, when he appeared at Telford Magistrates Court.

Ms Abigail Hall, prosecuting, said the three-year-old dog bit Frank Evans when he went to collect a parcel from next-door neighbour Timmins in Court Street, Madeley, Telford, in July last year.

She said Mr Evans had received a card through his letterbox saying an Amazon parcel had been left with his neighbour.

Ms Hall said Mr Evans went to collect the parcel and Timmins answered his door. Timmins was holding the dog’s collar when he answered the door to Mr Evans so the animal could not get out.

But the court heard the dog lunged forward and Timmins lost his grip on the animal. The dog jumped up at Mr Evans and bit the side of his ribs, leaving two small puncture wounds.

Ms Hall said Mr Evans ran away but the dog chased him and bit him on his thigh.

Timmins managed to get the animal back into his address, while Mr Evans returned home to assess his injuries.

Ms Hall said Timmins knocked on Mr Evans’ door to ask if he was alright but Mr Evans showed him the bite marks and said that he was bleeding.

Timmins was interviewed by police and told officers he was fostering the dog for a rescue centre, but was intending to keep the animal full time. Ms Hall said he told officers that he had opened his door slightly to try to prevent the dog getting out.

She said: “He said the dog had never done anything like that before and that the dog usually has a nice temperament with people that it knows.”

The court was told that Timmins has no previous convictions. Timmins, aged 26, has since moved and now lives at an address in Pageant Drive, Aqueduct, Telford.

Representing himself at the hearing, Timmins told the court: “He isn’t a dangerous dog.”

He said nothing similar had happened since the incident and Max was always walked with a muzzle on.

Magistrates ordered Timmins to pay £200 compensation and £185 costs. They also made a contingent destruction order, meaning the dog will not be destroyed but must wear a muzzle in public. Magistrates also ordered that the animal cannot be walked by anyone under the age of 16.