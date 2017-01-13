Telford woman punched in the face in doorstep assault

The victim was at her home in Cheltenham Court, Leegomery, when a man knocked the door, between 4pm and 5.30pm on Monday.

After a short conversation, during which the man asked the victim if she wanted to buy some meat, the attacker hit the woman in the face.

The man is described as around 5ft 8in, with short "army-style", mousey brown hair and a teardrop tattoo below his left eye. He was believed to be of eastern European appearance and wearing a blue and grey tracksuit.

Police are appealing for anyone who saw the assault or witnessed anyone acting suspiciously, or who was in the area at the time of the incident, to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Mercia Police on 10 quoting incident number 537S of January 4. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org