Michael Warham murder: Man accused of killing teenager in Shrewsbury pleads not guilty

The man accused of killing a teenager in Shrewsbury has pleaded not guilty to murder.

Declan Graves, of Dymchurch Road, Liverpool, entered the plea during a trial preparation hearing at Stafford Crown Court today.

The 19–year–old is accused of murdering 16–year–old Michael Warham in Shrewsbury on August 4 last year.

During the hearing, which lasted for an hour and 20 minutes, Graves, who has been in custody since being charged, spoke only to confirm his name and to enter his plea.

He appeared wearing a light blue shirt with a grey tie, with brown shaggy hair tucked behind his left ear.

Several members of Mr Warham's family were also present in court for the hearing.

Judge John Wait adjourned the case until February 6 for a pre-trial hearing, but was unable to fix an exact trial date, with the case expected to begin on February 13 or 20.

It is anticipated that the trial will last for around three weeks.

Graves sat impassive throughout the hearing, accompanied by one security guard in the dock, and was remanded in custody at its conclusion.

Mr Warham, who was from the Bootle area of Merseyside, was found in Wayford Close, Meole Brace, shortly before 10pm on August 1.

He had suffered a stab wound to the chest and died at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital on August 4.

In the days after Mr Warham's death it was revealed that he was due to become a father.

In a tribute, his girlfriend Nikita, said: "He was the most loving and kindest lad you could ever meet with a heart of gold.

"It's just so unfortunate that he went so soon, he had his whole life ahead of him and we have a baby on the way. Love and miss him so much. Our baby will grow up knowing how amazing his daddy was."

In a statement issued shortly after his death Mr Warham's family described him as a "remarkable young boy with a big heart".

They said: "We are devastated at the loss of our beloved son and brother in such tragic circumstances. Michael was a much loved, remarkable young boy with a big heart and loving nature. He will be greatly missed by everyone who had the honour to know him. We wish to thank everyone who attended the scene to help Michael. We would also like to thank the medical staff at the hospital and all those who have helped the police at this time."

The pre-trial hearing will take place at Stafford Crown Court.