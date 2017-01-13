Jailed: Shropshire caravan arson attacker gets five years

A Shropshire farm worker who set fire to a caravan, forcing a man to climb out of a window to save himself, has been jailed for five years.

Martin Haddigan used an aerosol and a lighter to start the blaze on a bed in a caravan next to one occupied by Harry Hanson.

He had argued with Mr Hanson earlier in the day and later told police he did not like him as he was a “bully”.

The fire completely destroyed three caravans at Halford Farm in Craven Arms and caused nearly £15,000 damage, Shrewsbury Crown Court was told.

Mr Hanson was the only occupant inside the caravans at the time of the fire, at about midnight on June 24 last year.

Miss Rebecca Wade, prosecuting, said he had to climb out of a window after being beaten back by the flames as he opened the caravan door.

The prosecutor said the pair had been in a group drinking earlier in the day and had got into a disagreement about some beer that had gone missing.

“Some threats were made, and the prosecution say that effectively starts this incident,” Miss Wade told the court.

“At about midnight Mr Hanson had gone back to the farm and was awoken and began coughing, he saw thick black smoke and flames. He had to climb through a small window and fall onto a gravel floor outside.

“He did not have his phone so he went to his mother’s address dressed only in his boxer shorts.”

A neighbour spotted the flames and called the owner of the farm, who in turn called the fire brigade, the court heard.

But all three caravans were completely gutted by the fire.

“He (Haddigan) admitted causing the fire,” Miss Wade said. “He said he did it because he didn’t like Harry Hanson and described him as a bully.”

She said Mr Hanson had suffered nightmares and anxiety attacks since the fire, and had moved house because he was afraid to go out in Craven Arms any more.

Haddigan, 28, of Onnybrook Drive, Craven Arms, had admitted a charge of arson being reckless as to whether life was endangered at a previous court hearing and appeared yesterday to be sentenced.

Mr Stephen Scully, for Haddigan, said a psychiatric report had highlighted mental and behavioural disorders due to alcohol and other drug use.

He said Haddigan, who worked on a poultry farm, was under the influence of “most certainly alcohol and quite possibly one or two drugs” when he started the blaze.

Recorder Martin Jackson, sentencing Haddigan, told him: “You clearly made a conscious decision to go and start a fire inside one of the caravans late at night.

“I am satisfied this was an offence motivated entirely out of revenge or malice towards Mrs Hanson.

“You pose a significant risk of causing serious harm to members of the public in the future.”

Haddigan was told he must also serve three years on extended licence after the completion of his prison sentence.