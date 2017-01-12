Trial date set in Shropshire Council ip&e fraud trial

A date for trial has been set for the worker at Shropshire Council’s failed company ip&e who denies defrauding the enterprise of £18,000.

Penelope Wilkinson, 42, is accused of an offence of fraud between June 2014 and August 2015.

The case relates to allegations that invoices were falsified at the company.

Wilkinson, of Colley Close in Underdale, Shrewsbury, appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Tuesday, where Judge Jim Tindal told her she would next appear at court on May 9, when her trial will begin.

She is on unconditional bail until then.