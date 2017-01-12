Three cars have tyres slashed in Market Drayton

Several vehicles had their tyres slashed or punctured in Market Drayton.

A Citroen Picasso, Vauxhall Corsa and a Mini were all targeted in Longslow Road.

It happened sometime between 7pm and 10.30pm yesterday.

Anyone who witnessed suspicious behaviour in the area at the time is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 and quote incident number 147s of January 12.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org