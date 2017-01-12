Mercedes driver in £160 Shropshire fuel thefts 'was going to see sick mother’

A Mercewdes driver who stole more than £160 of fuel from filling station forecourts in Shropshire told police he was having to make regular long journeys to see his terminally ill mother.

Simon McAllister used false number plates when he visited filling stations in Oswestry and Shrewsbury on three occasions last year, Telford Magistrates Court heard.

Ms Abigail Hall, prosecuting, told the court that on the first occasion he filled up his Mercedes at a Shell garage on the main A483/A5 at Oswestry, with £46.87 of diesel before driving away without paying.

A day later he went to an Esso garage in Meole Brace, Shrewsbury, and filled up the same vehicle with £60.60 worth of fuel. But again he drove off without making payment, the court heard. He returned to the Esso garage three days later and filled up the vehicle with £60.69 worth of fuel before driving away without paying.

The three thefts took place between August 29 and September 2 last year.

Ms Hall said a member of staff at the Shell garage became suspicious about the number plate on the vehicle after reviewing CCTV.

It later emerged that the vehicle had been displaying a false number plate.

Ms Hall said McAllister was located by police and interviewed.

She said he made full admissions to police, telling them he had to make regular trips from Anglesey in Wales to Birmingham to see his terminally ill mother before she died.

McAllister, 43, of Maes Geraint, Pentraeth, Gwynedd, pleaded guilty to three offences of making off without making payment.

Representing himself in court, McAllister said: “I didn’t have the full intention in my head to deceive the petrol stations.

“I’m deeply ashamed of it.

“I wish I could have dealt with it in some other way.”

He told the court he has a 15-year-old son.

McAllister was given a three-year conditional discharge.

He was also ordered to pay £168.16 compensation, £135 costs and £20 victim surcharge.