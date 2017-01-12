Man, 20, assaulted with blade in Telford street

A 20-year-old was assaulted with a bladed object by two unknown males in Telford.

The incident took place between 8.30pm and 8.45pm yesterday, in Woodside

Police say they victim was walking on Warransway when he was approached and assaulted by two unknown males.

The victim sustained two wounds to his back and one on his left thigh, believed to have been caused by a bladed object. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police were today at the scene.

Detective Chief Inspector Mo Lansdale said: “We are currently working to ascertain the exact circumstances of the incident. We have additional patrols in place and would like to reassure the public that we do not believe there is a threat to the wider community."

If anyone witnessed the incident or has any information, call West Mercia Police on 101, quoting incident number 0689S of January 11. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org