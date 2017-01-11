Shropshire man in court accused of harming baby

A man has appeared in court accused of causing grievous bodily harm to a baby.

The accused, who cannot be named for legal reasons, faces two charges of wounding with intent for offences that allegedly took place in July and August 2015.

The man, who is from north Shropshire, appeared at Telford Magistrates Court yesterday.

He did not enter any pleas during his brief appearance.

The case was committed to Shrewsbury Crown Court for a plea and directions hearing on February 13.

The man was granted conditional bail until the hearing.