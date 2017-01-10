Man exposes himself to girl near Telford school

A man exposed himself to a 12-year-old girl in Telford.

The girl was walking along a path near to William Reynolds School in Woodside yesterday when a man emerged from a group of trees and exposed himself.

He smiled at the girl and then whistled at her as he walked away.

It happened at about 4.25pm and police are appealing from information from anyone who may have seen the man.

He is described as white and in his mid to late 20s. He had dark hair and was wearing grey jogging trousers.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who was near to the school yesterday afternoon or has any information which would help to identify the offender.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident 565S of January 9. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org