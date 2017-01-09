'Close to torture': Rapist tormented and hit victim with metal pole

A man has been jailed for nine years for a violent rape that a judge said “came very close to torture”.

Lemarr McLean-James was “calm and collected” as he hit his victim with a metal pole and told her to keep quiet or people would hear – before raping her, a court heard.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was left with internal bruising and bleeding, as well as external injuries including “significant bruising” to her left arm.

The attack happened when the two were together at a house in the Telford area on March 29.

In sentencing, Judge Jim Tindal, at Shrewsbury Crown Court, said: “You grabbed her by the hair, you hit her with a bar so hard that she wet herself in fear.”

Mr Peter McCartney, prosecuting, said it was a metal pole from a vacuum cleaner that he hit her with repeatedly.

“He was calm and collected, she said, while he carried on hitting her.”

He said at one point McClean-James allowed her to go to the bathroom to clean herself up, but when she came back down he said he was “not finished” and carried on tormenting her, then throwing her against the sofa and saying he was “not happy”.

It was at that point that he raped her, Mr McCartney said.

The victim reported what had happened the next day and McLean-James, who lives in Brackenfield Road, Birmingham, was arrested on April 2.

The 23-year-old pleaded guilty to one count of rape at the start of what would have been his trial in December.

David Munro, for McLean-James, said: “He has re-stated today the fact that he entirely accepts responsibility for the offence.”

Judge Tindal said the victim had been left “in a constant state of fear, having nightmares and flashbacks to the incident”.

He said: “What you did on that night was truly shocking and appalling.

“You came very close – and perhaps she feels you did – to torturing her. You destroyed her that night.

“This was you using sex as violence to punish her,” he added.