Jailed: 'Controlling' Bridgnorth man, 20, got two underage girls pregnant within months

A “controlling” and “violent” Bridgnorth man who got two underage teenage girls pregnant in the space of a few months has been jailed.

Kenneth Keen demanded sex “six to seven times per day” and assaulted the teenagers when he did not get his way – including throwing a knife at one and putting a carrier bag over the head of the other.

He also sent a sexually explicit video of one of the girls, who cannot be named for legal reasons, to one of her parents.

The 20-year-old, of Holly Bush Road, was jailed for two-and-a-half years at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Wednesday.

Mr Jonathan Turner, prosecuting, said Keen was 17 when he became involved with the two girls.

He became more and more violent with one, demanding sex six to seven times a day and cutting her arm with a knife.

The prosecutor said Keen became involved with another teenage girl.

“On one occasion he placed a carrier bag over her head for 15 seconds while the full force of his body weight was on top of her.”

Keen had admitted charges of sexual activity with a child, assault, harassment and distributing an indecent image of a child between May 2013 and August 2014 at a previous court hearing.

Miss Samantha Forsyth, for Keen, said her client had Aspergers’ Syndrome and was on the autistic spectrum.