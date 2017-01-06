Thieves smash their way into Telford animal charity headquarters

Thieves smashed their way into the Telford headquarters of an animal charity - stealing cash and antique donation boxes and causing thousands of pounds’ worth of damage in the process.

The PDSA headquarters were targeted yesterday at around 11.50pm. A gang of four people broke two external glass doors to gain entry to the charity's head office in Whitechapel Way, Priorslee.

The PDSA's head of property services, David Moorhouse, said: "The intruders broke their way into the reception area where they took two antique model dog collection boxes containing cash donations.

"Due to the robust security doors and internal shutters thankfully they weren’t able to make it past the reception and into the main building."

Mr Moorhouse said the break-in had triggered the security alarm, but the intruders fled before police arrived.

They were captured on CCTV and police are investigating.

He said staff had been left “devastated” by the break-in and that the charity had also suffered financially as a result.

Mr Moorhouse added: “We’re all shocked that someone could do something like this.

“The staff arrived this morning to find the doors boarded up and were upset that people could target a charity in this way.

“Not only have we lost the antique model dog collection boxes, which included visitors’ donations, but we’ve got to pay to replace the large glass panels that have been smashed in the two external doors.

“We’ve been clearing up the mess today but we’re open as usual, we refuse to let these heartless people deter us from our vital role helping poorly pets.”

The PDSA has issued an urgent appeal to help raise money following the incident.

To help, call the contact centre on 0800 975 9575. Supporters can also donate via its website at pdsa.org.uk

The antique model dog collection boxes are extremely rare, with only a small number thought to remain across the entire charity.

Anyone with any information about the incident is urged to call West Mercia Police on 101. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org