Telford pensioner had 2,500 child sex images on his computer

A Telford pensioner was found to have more than 2,500 indecent images of children on his computer after police raided his home, a court heard.

Peter Evans’ home was searched by police after information was received in Operation Safenet, a police operation which targets suspected paedophiles operating online, Telford Magistrates Court heard.

Mr Adam Warner, prosecuting, said there were a large number of indecent images which were recovered on various pieces of hardware at the 67-year-old’s address in Elmscourt, Admaston.

Officers from West Mercia Police swooped on his home when they obtained a search warrant after receiving information about his activities.

Mr Warner said: “He’s always said that he was guilty of the offence.”

Evans appeared at Telford Magistrates Court wearing a black jacket and jeans.

He spoke only to confirm his name, address, date of birth and to plead guilty to five separate charges which date back to between October 2011 and April last year.

He admitted three charges of making indecent images of children.

The court heard there were 1,963 category C images, 242 category B images and 320 category A images. He also admitted one charge of possessing six extreme pornographic images involving animals and one count of possessing seven prohibited images of a child.

Mr Warner said magistrates had insufficient powers to sentence Evans and requested that the case should be sent to Shrewsbury Crown Court.

Magistrates adjourned the case for a pre-sentence report to be prepared, and committed the case to Shrewsbury Crown Court, where Evans will be sentenced at a later date.

He was given unconditional bail.