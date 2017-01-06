Jailed: Shropshire pair that ran cannabis factory able to produce £1 million worth of drugs a year

Two Shropshire men have been jailed for their roles running a “sophisticated” cannabis factory that could have produced up to £1 million of drugs a year.

Martin Young, from Telford, and Ian Locke, from Newport, were found at the factory, which was hidden behind bales of hay in barns at a farm, by police during a raid, Stafford Crown Court was told.

Plants capable of producing an estimated £280,000 worth of cannabis were recovered from the premises at Hoar Cross in Staffordshire, almost two years ago.

Police said there was an intention to extend the drugs operation at Brackenhurst Farm, Newchurch, giving a potential to produce up to £1 million of cannabis a year.

Young, 52, who was the tenant at the farm on the A515, was jailed for three years and two months at court yesterday.

Locke, 64, who had moved into the farm house, was jailed for 27 months. Sentence on a third man – 65-year-old Raymond Nicholls – was adjourned for additional medical reports. He was allowed bail and will be sentenced at the end of the month.

All three had admitted offences of being in possession of cannabis with intent to supply and being involved in the production of cannabis.

Recorder Michael Elsom said the defendants had been part of the cultivation operation. Young, of Farm Lodge Grove, Malinslee, and Locke, of Pine Trees, Newport, and Nicholls, of Birmingham, had all denied offences of possession and the transferring criminal monies.

The prosecution did not seek a trial and Recorder Elsom ruled that the charges should lie on the file.

Mr Nicholas Tatlow, prosecuting, said considerable effort had been made in setting up the factory with hydroponic systems concealed by huge bales of hay in three barns.

All are subject to confiscation applications under the Proceeds of Crime Act.