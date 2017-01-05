Shropshire village hit by arson and vandal attacks

A Shropshire village has been hit by a series of vandalism and arson attacks.

Shawbury Parish Council said the attacks had happened in places such as the village play area and picnic area over the last few months.

Jack Wilson, clerk of the parish council, said they had been reported to police and the issue would be discussed by councillors at its meeting on Tuesday.

“Repair work is being carried out on the church and the scaffolding boards were stolen and appear to have been set on fire,” he said.

“There is a spinning bowl in the play area and someone thought it would be a good idea to set a fire in there.

“There have been a couple or three occasions where fires appear to have been started deliberately in the picnic area.

“They have happened over the last several months, on and off.

“We spoke to police before Christmas and they suggested we put a note in the parish magazine making parents aware of what is happening.”

Shawbury Parish Council will meet on Tuesday in the village hall at 7pm.

Other items on the agenda include the possibility of installing a defibrillator in the village and responding to a Shropshire Council document on the future of bus service provision in the region.

The Shropshire Bus Strategy for 2017 to 2021 has been opened to public consultation, with Simon Jones, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for highways and transport, saying the plan must recognise the reduced funding available.

Bus Users Shropshire has warned the plan could lead to cutbacks on an already “bare bones” rural bus network.

But Councillor Jones insists the council will make sure the money available is used to fund the most important routes.