Paint thrown in vandal attack on car in Market Drayton

Vandals attacked a car , throwing white paint around its interior, in a Market Drayton street.

The attack happened in Dalelands West, near to the Kwik Save store, at about 8.30pm on Tuesday.

Police said the Mini was scratched several times on the bonnet and driver’s side and white paint was thrown over the interior of the vehicle.

Anyone with information can call West Mercia Police on 101, quoting police incident number 673-S of January 3. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org