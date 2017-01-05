Owner ‘heartbroken’ after customised van stolen from Shrewsbury drive

A highly distinctive Transit van has been stolen from a house on the outskirts of Shrewsbury.

When Steve Fletcher left his home in Napoleon Drive in Bicton Heath, for his night shift at the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford on Friday, the Ford Transit was on his driveway.

But when his partner woke 12 hours later at 7am on New Year’s Eve, the blue and white van, which has a registration number VN57 LHK, had gone.

Steve, a nurse practitioner, said: “She phoned me to ask if I had driven to work but of course I had not. The van is very distinctive being the only Transit I know of with a spare wheel clamped to the rear door and a caravan type air vent on the roof.

“I am heartbroken to lose such a personal piece of my life with the loss of this van.

“There were unopened Christmas presents in the rear of the van from my partner’s parents which are now lost.”

Apart from the rear spare wheel and roof vent, the van also has a tow bar, white stripes on the bonnet and a panel door on the left hand side.

There is also a badge on the left hand door. There was a reported sighting of it on the M54 eastbound at about 12.30am.

Steve has reported the theft to the police who have been investigating the case.

Anyone with any information should contact the police on 101 quoting reference number 0119s 311216. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org

You can also email Steve on motorheadvg@yahoo.com