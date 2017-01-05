Oswestry cleaner who stole over £30,000 of jewellery from employer to be sentenced

A cleaner who stole jewellery from the home of her disabled employer near Oswestry will find out her fate at crown court.

Caroline Carkeet-James, 46, previously pleaded guilty to the theft of the items that included a custom-made white gold and diamond engagement ring which was believed to be worth £27,000 from the property in a village near Oswestry.

She appeared at Telford Magistrates Court yesterday.

Prosecutors say the jewellery was worth more than £33,000. But Mr Jonathan Mason, representing Carkeet-James, yesterday told magistrates the valuation was disputed.

Magistrates committed the case to Shrewsbury Crown Court for sentence and released Carkeet-James on conditional bail.

At a previous hearing, Telford Magistrates Court was told that the commissioned engagement ring was among several items found to be missing from the premises when the owners returned from holiday after leaving the defendant to feed the cat while they were away.

The defendant was employed as a maid by the couple.

Carkeet-James, of Summerfield Close, Oswestry, committed the theft in September last year.

At the last hearing, Telford Magistrates Court was told by prosecutor Abigail Hall that the police were called but a search of the defendant’s home did not uncover any of the goods.

“The officers went through her finances and at that point she apologised and said she was ‘sorry’,” Miss Hall said.